Thousands of doctors, nurses answer call to help with COVID-19 effort

The new COVID-19 clinic at the site of the former Hotel Dieu hospital is seen in Montreal on March 9, 2020. A mother with two children at home, offering to work on evenings and weekends. A senior citizen, hoping to correct misinformation about COVID-19. A newly-retired nurse, calling up her hospital and offering to come back. They are just three of the thousands of current and former nurses, doctors and health care workers from across the country who have answered their governments' call, putting off retirements and possibly risking their own safety to join the fight against COVID-19. As the number of cases rise rapidly, leading to worries about the health care system being overwhelmed, some provinces have begun reaching out to recently retired doctors and nurses to ask them to return to work if the pandemic worsens. The answer has been a resounding yes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz