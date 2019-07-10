Ottawa MP who endorsed husband for city council broke conflict code: ethics czar

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives a standing ovation as MP Anita Vandenbeld looks on, at the National Caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 24, 2017. Canada's ethics watchdog says an Ottawa member of parliament violated conflict of interest rules when she used her position as an MP to ask voters to elect her husband to Ottawa city council last year.Anita Vandenbeld, Liberal MP for Ottawa West–Nepean, sent a robocall in October 2018 identifying herself as the area MP asking her constituents to vote for her husband, who was running for the councillor seat in Ottawa's Bay Ward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang