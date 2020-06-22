Iran commits to handing over PS752 black boxes, start compensation talks: Ottawa

A man pauses to look at photographs of some of the people who died in the downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 in Iran, during a vigil for the victims of the flight at the Har El synagogue in West Vancouver on January 19, 2020. The federal government says Iran's foreign minister has committed to sending the flight recorders from the civilian airliner it shot down in January to be analyzed in France without delay. The commitment by Iranian Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif reportedly came during a conversation with Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne earlier today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck