New Brunswick's John Williamson decides against running for Tory leadership

OTTAWA - Another potential contender for leadership of the federal Conservatives is backing away from the race.
John Williamson, a member of Parliament from New Brunswick, says he won't enter the contest.
Williamson is one of several people who began contemplating a run after former interim party leader Rona Ambrose and current MP Pierre Poilievre backed out.
Both are popular in what's known as the conservative movement — people active in promoting right-wing ideas through think-tanks, academia or advocacy groups.
With his own background at the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Williamson was seen as part of that group and had considered filling a perceived gap left by Ambrose and Poilievre's decisions not to run.
But in a statement, Williamson said now is not the right time, though he declined to give a specific reason.
Candidates for the leadership contest have until Feb. 27 to register and so far only two have met the first entry requirements: Erin O'Toole and Peter MacKay.
