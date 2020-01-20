LONDON, Ont. - Police in London, Ont., say a local high school teacher is facing a sex charge after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
The London Police Service say they launched an investigation into the allegations last week but would not provide any further details.
They say the 45-year-old teacher was arrested and charged over the weekend.
Dustin Epp is facing one count of sexual exploitation of a young person.
Police say Epp works as a teacher at Oakridge Secondary School in London.
They are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.
