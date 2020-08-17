Subject of Amber Alert in P.E.I. contacts police to say it was 'misunderstanding'

An Amber Alert has been issued following the possible abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Prince Edward Island. Summerside Police Services said Monday that just before noon a witness reported seeing a young girl yelling out the window of a car that she had been kidnapped. A late-model black Honda Civic coupe, described by police as a vehicle of interest, is seen in a Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, still frame from video surveillance footage handed out by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Summerside Police Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*