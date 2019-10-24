N.B. Appeal Court orders new murder trial for woman convicted in stabbing death

Marissa Shephard is seen in an undated handout photo from the RCMP. New Brunswick's Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for a young woman convicted in the the brutal slaying of a Moncton teen who was stabbed about 200 times. A spokeswoman confirmed today that the court overturned Marissa Shephard's convictions for first-degree murder and arson in the 2015 death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Mounted Police via Facebook