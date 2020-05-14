First Nations, governments to sign agreement reached during pipeline protests

Wet'suwet'en hereditary leader Chief Woos, also known as Frank Alec, centre, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relation, Carolyn Bennett, left, and B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser arrive to address the media in Smithers, B.C., on March 1, 2020. Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and representatives of the federal and provincial governments are expected to sign an agreement today that politicians say will rebuild relationships after anti-pipeline protests and blockades earlier this year. But the deal has also fractured an Indigenous community in B.C.'s Interior. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward