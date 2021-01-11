Ex-Parti Quebecois member to plead not guilty to sexual assault charge

Parti Quebecois MNA Harold Lebel questions the government during question period on May 26, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Former Parti Quebecois member Harold LeBel intends to plead not guilty to a charge of sexual assault. LeBel's lawyer, Maxime Roy, made the comments today in court and added that his client is also looking to have relaxed some of the conditions related to his release. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot