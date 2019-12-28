GUELPH, Ont. - A Guelph, Ont., man is facing charges after police say he attacked a 20-year-old woman on Friday morning.
Police say it happened while the woman was working at a local business around 7 a.m.
They say she was able to escape and the suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.
Police say a 30-year-old man is charged with sexual assault, indecent act and two counts of breaching probation.
He's being held pending a bail hearing.
Police say the woman was not injured as a result of the incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019.
