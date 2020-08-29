Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

South Surrey-White Rock Conservative byelection candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay smiles while campaigning with then-Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, not shown, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. Findlay, a Conservative MP, is apologizing for "thoughtlessly" retweeting an anti-Semitic post by a conspiracy theorist in an attempt to criticize Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck