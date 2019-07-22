ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A funeral for an experienced fishing guide and father of three is to be held in Deer Lake, N.L., today, one week after a float plane that he and six others were on board crashed into a lake in Labrador. An obituary for Dwayne Winsor, 47, by Parsons Funeral Home announced his July 15 death and featured tributes from his wide circle of friends and family. Winsor was a guide at Three Rivers Lodge, the starting point for last Monday's fishing excursion to Mistastin Lake that never returned to the lodge. Debris from the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver plane was spotted in the water last Tuesday. A short biography of Winsor on the Three Rivers Lodge website describes him as a guide with 20 years of experience in the Labrador bush, who shared the river with guests and had a knack with a fishing net. Three bodies, including Winsor's, have since been recovered, while four men, including Quebec pilot Gilles Morin, American brothers Matthew Weaver and John Weaver III and another fishing guide from Newfoundland and Labrador are still missing. An RCMP spokesperson said police divers searched the water at Mistastin Lake, about 100 kilometres southwest of Nain, over the weekend, but so far none of four missing men have been found. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
N.L. fishing guide among dead in Labrador plane crash, four still missing
N.L. father of three killed in Labrador crash
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Police probe hit-and-run at Skaha Park
- Book Shop owner Bruce Stevenson dies
- Well-known local artist dies
- Legal battle to unseat half of PIB council
- Brittain's ex-wife's home hit by vandals
- Store owner turns page on 45 years in business
- Snowbirds touching down Thursday at YYF
- Hundreds register for Ironman 2020
- Creepy scene baffles Mounties
- City tried to have panhandler arrested
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 24
Most Recent Feature
Latest News
- Wholesale trade falls in May, breaking five-month streak of increases
- Nova Scotia expert panel examining safety of high school sports like rugby
- Alcohol-linked ER visits by women and youth on the rise in Ont., study suggests
- Calgary-based AltaGas selling U.S. solar, fuel cell power plants for $940M
- In NYC beset by crime, Morgenthau was made-for-TV prosecutor
- 'The Lion King' rules and 'Endgame' scores all-time record
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.