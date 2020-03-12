Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau

National Chief Perry Bellegarde is seen during a speech at the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa, Tuesday December 3, 2019. Leaders of Canada's national Indigenous organizations say they hope talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers will lead to greater movement on implementing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and new child welfare policies as well as resources to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld