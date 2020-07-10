Quebec arts scene shaken by wave of anonymous sex misconduct allegations

Canada's Safia Nolin performs on stage during a "Canada 150" celebration in Trafalgar Square, London, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Quebec's music and arts scene is being rocked by a wave of sexual assault and harassment allegations against big names in the province's entertainment industry. Singer Safia Nolin posted to the Instagram page, and copied it to her personal page as well, accusations against prominent Quebec television star, Maripier Morin, claiming the TV personality utterred racist statements to her and bit her on the buttocks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Dunham