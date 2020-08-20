New guideline for minor drug offences and 'Cronk is the drink'; In The News for Aug. 20

Bottles of Cronk are shown in this recent handout photo. The local news section of a Calgary Herald newspaper from 1883 began with a one-word paragraph: "Cronk." Interspersed between articles were similarly terse and mysterious phrases: "Cronk is good." "Buy Cronk." "Cronk is the drink." A Calgary brewery, inspired by the enigmatic ads, has resurrected Cronk. Stubby bottles of the fizzy, herbal-tasting libation went on sale this week and were moving fast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Cold Garden Beverage Company, Trevor Cox *MANDATORY CREDIT*