Ontario township seeks new namesake, but will keep its name: mayor

A renewed focus on systemic anti-Black racism following the death of George Floyd has put the issue of monuments to historical figures back in the spotlight. Signs reading Dundas Street West are seen in Toronto, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dundas Street, which runs through Toronto and several other southern Ontario cities, was named after Henry Dundas, an 18th-century politician who delayed Britain's abolition of slavery by 15 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini