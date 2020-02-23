NewsAlert: Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine NewsAlert: Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine Feb 23, 2020 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VANCOUVER - Teck Resources Ltd. says it has withdrawn its request for approval for its Frontier mining project and will write down its cost.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Business Mining Politics Teck Resources Ltd. Frontier Cost Mines Request Approval Mine Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPenticton lawyer fined $15KCHRIS TERRIS's letter to SD67 trusteesMILLER: Rise up for schoolsCharges dropped in doctor attack caseBad batch of meth hits PentictonStudents face music as equipment-repair budget cutTicket reseller snares Oliver womanHighway barrier petition tabled in LegislatureCOLUMN: Trustees need to address financial crisis head-onLETTER TO THE EDITOR: Transparency has not been the order of the day for SD67 Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Mar 2 Hearing Trees at Cannery Brewing Mon, Mar 2, 2020 Mar 6 Pro D Trial Day Fri, Mar 6, 2020 Mar 6 French conversation Fri, Mar 6, 2020 Mar 7 Vertical & Vintages Sat, Mar 7, 2020 Mar 8 Falun Gong Meditation Class Sun, Mar 8, 2020 Mar 10 Penticton Diabetes Device Night Tue, Mar 10, 2020 Mar 10 Vinyl Night at Cannery Brewing Tue, Mar 10, 2020 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News NewsAlert: Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine Flames start road trip with 4-2 win over Red Wings Siakam has 21 points, Raptors rout Indiana 127-81 for ninth straight home win Kyle Okposo scores 2 in Sabres' 2-1 win over Winnipeg Jets Canadiens ship Ilya Kovalchuk to Capitals for third-round pick 2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans