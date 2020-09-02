Toronto police say six people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning.
Police say the incident happened at around 2 a-m at a bakery.
They say officers arrived to find the injured people at the bakery and a nearby restaurant.
Investigators say all six people suffered from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
They're looking to speak with anybody who witnessed the incident or has security footage of it.
A description of the suspects or the vehicle involved was not immediately released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.