Oka calls for moratorium on land transfer and seeks RCMP presence in Kanesatake

Mohawk flags are placed at the border of the Kanasatake Mohawk territory Friday, July 19, 2019 in Oka, Que. The Quebec town of Oka is calling on the federal government to impose a moratorium on the proposed transfer of lands to the neighbouring community of Kanesatake and for an RCMP detachment in the Mohawk community to restore security. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz