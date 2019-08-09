Canadian wage growth climbs to highest mark since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

Canada lost 24,200 jobs last month and its unemployment rate moved up to 5.7 per cent to give the economy its weakest three-month stretch of job creation since early 2018. A steel worker builds a structure in Ottawa on Monday, March 5, 2018. Even with the July decline, compared to a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added a healthy dose of 353,000 new positions almost all of which were full time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick