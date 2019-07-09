Texas murder suspect illegally crossed border into Manitoba, RCMP say

Derek Whisenand, age 27, is seen in this handout photo provided July 9, 2019. Canadian and American law enforcement officials say a man accused of murder in Texas is believed to be in Canada after illegally crossing the border into Manitoba. Manitoba RCMP says 27-year-old Derek Whisenand has been evading police in the United States and illegally crossed into Canada near Haskett, Man., sometime during the week of June 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Cavalier County Sheriff's Department