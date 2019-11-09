Jury has questions as deliberations continue in Halifax jail cell death case

A Nova Scotia jury resumed deliberations today in a case where two special constables are facing charges in the jail cell death of a 41-year-old man left lying in a police lockup cell with his face covered by a spit hood. Corey Rogers lies on the floor under police custody at the Halifax police station, wearing a spit hood at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016 in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts *MANDATORY CREDIT*