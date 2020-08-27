NBA protest, Quebec schools return and Hurricane Laura: In The News for Aug. 27

The court sits empty after a postponed NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The game was postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor in protest against racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ashley Landis, Pool