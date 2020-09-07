N.B. Tory leader reviews candidate's future after transphobic re-post emerges

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs heads from a visit with Lt.-Gov Brenda Murphy at Government House in Fredericton on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The leader of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservatives says he's looking at whether one of his candidates has a place in the party after learning he had reposted a Facebook message containing transphobic language. Blaine Higgs was commenting today during an event in Saint John, N.B., today on the repost of a transphobic meme by Roland Michaud, the party's candidate in Victoria-La Vallee, that made mocked physical violence against trangendered women. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan