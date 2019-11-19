Ex-NDP leader Tom Mulcair featured at pro-homeopathy conference in Montreal

Former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair teaches a class at the University of Montreal in Montreal on September 5, 2018. Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair's choice to work for a pro-homeopathy advocacy group is raising eyebrows among critics who denounce the field as pseudoscience. Mulcair told a pro-homeopathy conference in Montreal today that he's been using the remedies for about 30 years, and feels the Quebec government needs to do more to recognize and regulate the field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes