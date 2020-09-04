Lawyer starts job as first Indigenous president of Canadian Bar Association

Coming into the job as the new head of the association representing Canada's lawyers, Brad Regehr, shown in a handout photo, is a bit surprised to see the attention its received. A member of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation in Saskatchewan and a partner at Maurice Law in Winnipeg, Regehr is the first Indigenous person to hold the post with the Canadian Bar Association. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Bar Association-Daniel Crump MANDATORY CREDIT