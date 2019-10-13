SAINT-AMABLE, Que. - A man with alleged ties to organized crime was injured in a shooting east of Montreal last night.
Police say the victim in his 30s was shot at least once at 11 p.m. in Saint-Amable, about 40 kilometres east of the city.
He was taken to hospital but his life is not in danger.
While local Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police responded to the call, the case was transferred to Quebec provincial police due to the victim's alleged links to organized crime.
No arrest has been made.
