EDC expresses regret for US$41M loan to back Bombardier sale to Zuma allies

Former South African president Jacob Zuma attends the state commission that is probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption in government and state-owned companies in Johannesburg, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Canada's export credit agency says it regrets giving a US$41-million loan to help back the sale of Bombardier aircraft to a South African company owned by members of a family with ties to former president Jacob Zuma. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP