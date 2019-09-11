'Staring at me:' Oldest known spider ancestor found in Burgess Shales

Alberta's famed Burgess Shales have yielded another ground-breaking fossil find — this time the oldest known ancestor of today's spiders and scorpions
Two scientists from the Royal Ontario Museum pried loose the well-preserved 500-million-year-old fossil from the area's abundant deposits.
They describe the thumb-sized beastie as a fierce predator, equipped with tiny pincers in front of its mouth to grab, kill and eat its prey.
It's those pincers that put it at the root of a family tree that now boasts more than 115,000 different species.
The preservation and detail in the fossil allowed the researchers to definitively link it to modern animals.
Paleontologist Jean-Bernard Caron says they found the specimen when the reflective minerals that replaced its eyes blinked at them from the rock.
