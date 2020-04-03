Patients paying higher dispensing fees as pharmacists limit prescription amounts

A shelf of drugs at a pharmacy in Quebec City on March 8, 2012. A new policy among pharmacists to restrict patients to a 30-day supply of their medications means some patients are having to pay dispensing fees two or three times over. The policy was put in place to prevent drug shortages while manufacturers struggle to produce enough product during COVID-19. But that means patients who would normally receive 90 days' worth of medication are now paying the dispensing fee three times instead of one. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot