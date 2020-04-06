Canadian cruisers begin leaving Coral Princess in Florida amid COVID-19 outbreak

Passengers look out from the Coral Princess cruise ship while docked in Miami, Monday, April 6, 2020. Authorities say 14 people have been taken to hospitals from the cruise ship that docked in Florida with coronavirus victims aboard and one of them has died at a hospital. Two fatalities were reported earlier aboard the Coral Princess. The Coral Princess had more than 1,000 passengers and nearly 900 crew members. It began disembarking fit passengers Sunday. Any with symptoms of COVID-19 or recovering were being kept on ship until medically cleared. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)