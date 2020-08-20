Quebec reports 86 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death linked to virus

People wear face masks as they walk along Saint-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal, Sunday, August 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

 GMH

MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death linked to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials said today the death occurred on an unknown date.

The province has now reported 61,402 COVID-19 cases and 5,730 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 146 people are in hospital, the same number as the previous day.

Of those, 25 people are in intensive care, one fewer than Wednesday.

Quebec conducted 16,226 COVID-19 tests Tuesday, the last date for which testing data is available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.