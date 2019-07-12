Timeline: The wrongful murder conviction of Glen Assoun of Halifax

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, his lawyer Sean MacDonald and Ron Dalton, right, from the advocacy group Innocence Canada, stand outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A judge had ordered the full release of a federal Justice Department report that led to the exoneration of Assoun, wrongfully convicted of murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan