Buzzing through air and space: New species of bee named after Canadian astronaut

Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield is hit in the head by a paper airplane as he takes part in a paper airplane toss with some 60 grade five students in Coquitlam, B.C. Thursday, April 17, 2014. A Saskatchewan scientist has named a new species of bee after Canadian astronaut Hadfield. Dr. Cory Sheffield says while cataloguing insect specimens in the collection of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum he came across a unique looking female bee.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward