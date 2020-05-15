'One Tough Cookie:' Young survivor of Saskatchewan mass killing getting better

Five-year-old Kendrah is shown is shown in this undated handout photo. The family of a Saskatchewan couple and their grandson, who were slain in their home nearly seven weeks ago, say the surviving granddaughter is doing well in hospital. In a statement released by Prince Albert police, relatives say the five-year-old girl has had eight surgeries and her condition continues to improve. The release says she has been nicknamed "One Tough Cookie." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Prince Albert Police Service