Judge to seal interviews of Minassian that psychiatrist says may incite violence

Duty counsel Georgia Koulis, left to right, Alek Minassian, Justice of the Peace Stephen Waisberg, and Crown prosecutor Joe Callaghan are shown in court in Toronto on April 24, 2018 in this courtroom sketch. A lawyer for the man behind Toronto's van attack has asked court to seal recordings of his client's interviews with an American psychiatrist, arguing that releasing them publicly may incite violence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould