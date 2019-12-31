Montreal airports warn of possible delays after refuellers launch strike

Passengers wait to check-in at Trudeau Airport in Montreal on July 19, 2017. Employees in charge of refuelling planes at Montreal's Trudeau and Mirabel airports have gone on strike. The city's airport authority warned today of possible delays in flight schedules at Trudeau, the city's main airport, after Swissport Fueling's employees walked off the job. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL - Employees in charge of refuelling planes at two Montreal airports have gone on strike.

The city's airport authority is warning of possible delays at the city's main airport, Montreal-Trudeau International, after Swissport Canada's employees walked off the job.

Swissport says it has brought in trained members of its management team from across the country to replace the striking workers.

The company says its contingency plan is in place and it doesn't expect any significant delays or work slowdowns due to the labour conflict.

Swissport's roughly 100 employees, who are members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, rejected a tentative contract deal in a 90 per cent vote last Friday.

Salaries and work-life balance are the main points of contention between the employer and the workers, who have been without a contract since August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2019.

