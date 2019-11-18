Some military personnel linked to hate warned, disciplined but allowed to stay

A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014. The Department of National Defence says 16 military members linked to hateful actions or groups in a report last year have been warned, disciplined or order to take counselling but allowed to remain in uniform. National Defence had previously reported that seven of the 36 members identified through the military-intelligence report on white supremacy and hate groups in the ranks were no longer in the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg