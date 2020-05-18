'We just get the runaround,' residents say of water problems in Ontario hamlet

Vicky Marshall, a resident on Bayview Ave. in the community of Booth's Harbour in St. Williams, Ont. turns on her kitchen faucet, Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Marshall, who was also running her washing machine, demonstrated that water will only trickle out of her kitchen faucet if she uses water in another area of her home. Approximately 100 private residents who's water is controlled by the owner of Booth's Harbour are complaining of poor water conditions, including negative water pressure, a bleach smell to their water and a lack of water testing for lead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton