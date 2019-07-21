The bug: 29 former MPs among declared candidates for fall election

Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq answers a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, May 25, 2015. Among those vying for a seat in the federal election this fall are dozens of candidates who have already held the job.There are 29 former MPs among the currently nominated candidates for the major parties. Most are members who were defeated in 2015 and are looking to regain their former seats in a new political environment.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick