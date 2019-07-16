New developments in text-messaging controversy involving Manitoba chief

Arlen Dumas, Grand Chief of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs, argues in favour of voting for a resolution to replace all commissioners on the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls during the Assembly of First Nations' 38th annual general meeting Regina, Sask.on July 27, 2017. The women's council of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says it will no longer be part of what it calls a "social media drama" involving Grand Chief Arlen Dumas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor