LANARK HIGHLANDS, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County say they are investigating the apparent drowning of a two-year-old girl.
Police say officers were dispatched to a home with a swimming pool in Tay Valley Township at around 2:00 p.m. Friday.
They say the child was rushed to hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.
The Chief Coroner of Ontario is also investigating.
No other information was immediately released.
