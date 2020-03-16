The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 16, 2020:
— Ontario: 177 confirmed, 5 resolved
— British Columbia: 103 confirmed (including 4 deaths) 5 resolved
— Alberta: 56 confirmed
— Quebec: 50 confirmed
— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 8 confirmed
— Manitoba: 7 confirmed
— New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 5 presumptive
— Saskatchewan: 2 confirmed, 5 presumptive
— Nova Scotia: 1 confirmed, 4 presumptive
— Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1 presumptive
— Total: 407 confirmed (including 4 deaths) 10 resolved