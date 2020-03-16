The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 16, 2020:

— Ontario: 177 confirmed, 5 resolved

— British Columbia: 103 confirmed (including 4 deaths) 5 resolved

— Alberta: 56 confirmed

— Quebec: 50 confirmed

— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 8 confirmed

— Manitoba: 7 confirmed

— New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 5 presumptive

— Saskatchewan: 2 confirmed, 5 presumptive

— Nova Scotia: 1 confirmed, 4 presumptive

— Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1 presumptive

— Total: 407 confirmed (including 4 deaths) 10 resolved

