The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):
12 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting one more confirmed case of COVID-19.
Five people are in hospital due to the virus and three are in intensive care.
Eighty-seven people from New Brunswick have recovered from the virus. The province has 118 confirmed cases.
---
11:15 a.m.
Canada has extended its border closure with the United States for 30 days.
The closure restricts non-essential travel across the border.
The border was originally closed on March 21, with the arrangement set to expire on Tuesday.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario reported another 485 cases of COVID-19 today as the province passed a total of 10,000 cases of the virus.
There were also 36 new deaths for a new total of 514.
More than 800 people are in hospital and 250 them are in intensive care.