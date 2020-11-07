Kamala Harris's Canadian classmates celebrate after her vice-presidential win

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., to speak Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Harris became the first Black woman elected vice-president of the United States on Saturday, a victory that holds a special meaning for her former schoolmates and current students at the Montreal high school she graduated from almost 40 years ago. THECANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carolyn Kaster