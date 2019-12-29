OTTAWA - Police in Ottawa say they are investigating an online threat made against various public spaces, including transit and police facilities.
Investigators say the threat was made earlier this week and those targeted have been alerted.
They say based on current information, there does not appear to be any danger to the public.
But they are urging residents to be mindful of their surroundings and to report suspicious behaviour.
