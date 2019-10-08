Southern Alberta man files counterclaim against intruder he shot in 2018

Edouard Maurice leaves court in Okotoks, Alta., Friday, March 9, 2018. A southern Alberta man who is being sued by an intruder he shot on his property last year has filed a counterclaim for mental anguish. Court documents filed on behalf of Edouard Maurice say he suffered mental distress, anxiety and nightmares as a result of his confrontation with Ryan Watson on Feb. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh