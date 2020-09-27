Visits suspended at federal prisons in Quebec to prevent potential COVID spread

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. The Correctional Service of Canada says it is suspending visits to federal prisons in Quebec to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.The agency says temporary absences and work releases from institutions and community correctional centres in the province are also suspended. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck