Quebec reports 64 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours and two additional deaths

MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting 64 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials said today both people died between Aug. 12-17.
The latest figures raise the province's totals to 61,316 confirmed cases and 5,729 deaths since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations climbed by one to 146, with 26 people in intensive care.
It's the sixth straight day the province has reported fewer than 100 cases.
At least 54,238 people have recovered from the illness.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.