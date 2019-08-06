Two well-known Quebec sovereigntist family members duke it out for Bloc run

Bloc Quebecois Leader Gilles Duceppe (right) shakes hands with former Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau after Parizeau addressed the Bloc caucus, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, June 1, 2000. Members of two of the best-known Quebec sovereigntist political clans are battling it out for a chance to represent the Bloc Quebecois in a Montreal riding in the upcoming federal election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand